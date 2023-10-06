Glen Ellyn skateboard entrepreneur makes life passion his life's work

Sapient Skateboards founder Will Stephan demonstrates his skills in this 2020 photograph. courtesy of Will Stephan

Will Stephan first stepped on a skateboard at 13, and he never really stepped off.

Initially, riding a skateboard served as a way for the Glen Ellyn teen to get around town. But Stephan had talent. He turned pro, raced competitively and served as a brand ambassador during high school and as a Gonzaga University undergraduate. He worked customer service for a skateboard distributor and, after graduation, managed a distribution center.

In time, his passion become his life's work.

He made his first skateboard in late 2019. About six months later, in July 2020, he launched Sapient Skateboards. Three years later, he remains the sole employee, producing handcrafted, customized skateboards at his Bellwood shop that range from $79 to $180.

"It's been a fantastic learning process," said Stephan, 28, who developed his skateboard crafting skills through trial and error, but acknowledges he still has lots to learn.

Committed to local sourcing and sustainability, Stephan makes his boards out of wood from Wisconsin.

"What's the point of going overseas when all the materials are here?" he said.

The name Sapient Skateboards refers to Homo sapiens, deriving from the Latin "sapiens," which means wise or intelligent, Stephan said. The reference to the human species speaks to the community of skateboard enthusiasts, "people united by the simple act of rolling around on these wooden toys," he explained. Intelligence speaks to a rider's individuality.

"The individual dictates how this thing is ridden and used," he said.

As for usage, the size and style of a skateboard determine how it's used, said Stephan. For example, boards used on ramps are wider and longer. Boards used for cruising around town are short with a particular type of wheel. Shorter, narrower boards are easier to lift off the ground and flip, he said, but might feel unstable at high speeds.

Durability depends on how a rider uses the skateboard.

"If you're just cruising to the corner store, you can have it forever," he said.

Someone who skates constantly and executes tricks may have to change boards every couple of months, he said, adding a board "loses its function over time."

Stephan describes skateboarding as a combination of athletics and creative expression.

"It is a sport ... but it doesn't follow the traditional guidelines of a sport. There are no rules, no coaches, no set arena. You can do it anywhere," he said.

Stephan hopes Sapient Skateboards continues to grow, but he never wants to lose that "small business feel."

"That's what's unique about skateboarding, you can have a smaller scale business that still has a global influence," he said.

He hopes the business will become successful enough that he can quit his job at a Chicago restaurant and devote his time entirely to building boards for fellow enthusiasts.

"It's my ultimate passion," Stephan said. "I enjoy working on these things."