Jeremy Rahn named director of data governance, IT, security operations at DataDelivers

Jeremy Rahn has been appointed the director of data governance, IT, and security operations team of DataDelivers, a leading marketing technology firm. Rahn will play a pivotal part in enhancing DataDelivers' technical infrastructure, data governance, and security measures. Rahn has more than 15 years of experience in managing infrastructure, and developing cybersecurity teams and service desks, as well as a profound commitment to data security and privacy. In his new role, Rahn is responsible for aligning technical priorities with key business objectives and providing strategic direction for the company's operations. He also will serve as information security director for DataDelivers. The company provides cutting-edge data solutions while prioritizing data protection and security.