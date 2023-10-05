Illinois Retail Merchants Association honors The Home Depot

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association honored The Home Depot as the 2023 Illinois Retailer of the Year during the group's 66th annual meeting Tuesday at the Palmer House Hilton.

The largest home improvement retailer in the world has more than 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico including nearly 100 Illinois locations employing more than 15,000 associates.

Home Depot spends $5 billion a year on suppliers statewide. The company also supports communities, veterans, people affected by natural disasters, and trains skilled tradespeople. That includes a $160,000 grant through The Home Depot Foundation, the company's nonprofit arm, to Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity in 2022 to help low-income families achieve homeownership.

"The Home Depot exemplifies the core values of Illinois retail: supporting our communities, enhancing the labor market and boosting economic prosperity for all," said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. "The Home Depot Foundation has committed over half a billion dollars to support the most vulnerable among us. These philanthropic activities showcase the transformative nature of our industry."

The Home Depot Foundation has channeled over $475 million into initiatives benefiting veterans and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities since 2011. It provides veterans with the new construction and rehabilitation of permanent housing and critical home repairs. It also plans to invest $500 million to veteran causes by 2025.

In 2023, The Home Depot Foundation pledged more than $6 million to support disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts in communities affected by natural disasters.

The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program works to address labor gaps and diversify the trades industry by offering free education, hands-on training and certifications for youth, separating military service members and underserved communities. The foundation has committed $50 million to the program.

"On behalf of The Home Depot and over 15,000 Illinois associates, we are deeply honored to accept the 'Illinois Retailer of the Year' award for 2023," said Tony Lemma, regional vice president for The Home Depot who accepted the award. "This honor is dedicated to every member of The Home Depot team whose hard work made this award possible."