Frito-Lay opens new scholarship for college students

Frito-Lay has opened a needs-based scholarship aimed at students who demonstrate a commitment to uplifting and leading their communities.

The Frito-Lay Community Builders Scholarship will award four students $25,000 each to help further their higher-education goals. Applications are now open and the submission deadline is Nov. 20.

"As these young leaders take the reins, we see a path towards a future where communities are more resilient, where diversity and inclusion are celebrated, and where every individual has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential," said Joan Cetera, vice president of corporate affairs at PepsiCo.

In addition to the application requirements, students will be asked to show how they contribute to their communities and how it impacts their higher education path. Students are encouraged to illustrate their demonstrated leadership skills, extracurricular activities, work experience, and personal and professional goals.

A diverse group of employees from Frito-Lay, including front-line workers, employee resource group leaders, and executives will make up the judging panel and review submitted applications. Applicants will be notified of their award status by Jan. 30, 2024.

To submit an application, visit Frito-Lay Community Builder Scholarship at scholarsapply.org.