Why Libertyville's downtown was a destination Tuesday for visitors from coast to coast

A tour bus filled with curious visitors stopped Tuesday in downtown Libertyville looking for inspiration and nuggets of possibilities to take home.

The group of about 40 professionals are involved in some fashion with the look, feel and attractiveness of downtown areas representing small and large towns and organizations from Atlanta to San Francisco, as well as Canada and Berlin, Germany.

They were in Libertyville for a day-trip in advance of the International Downtown Association Conference being held Wednesday through Friday in Chicago. About 1,500 attendees are expected.

With Community, Culture & Commerce as the theme, discussions will include emerging trends, tools and methods "place managers" use to strengthen urban centers and attract visitors and business.

"Not all of our work is done in major cities," said David Downey, president and CEO of the Washington D.C.-based organization. Calls for interest to suburban members were accepted by Libertyville, Evanston and Naperville.

"These were three areas that stepped forward and were deeply interested," Downey said. "It's a great learning experience."

MainStreet Libertyville, a nonprofit volunteer organization established in 1980 to address issues facing older downtowns, hosted the visitors.

"They signed up to visit Libertyville and see a practicing downtown and learn what it's all about," said Executive Director Jennifer Johnson. "We want to show how we used MainStreet Libertyville as a tool for economic revitalization."

Public-private partnerships, emphasis on heritage, and use of public space for a sense of community were among the lessons.

Participants broke into smaller groups led by village leaders and staff for a walking tour of businesses and areas of interest along Milwaukee Avenue, the village's downtown commercial area.

"What Libertyville has is special, it's authentic and it's real," said village Trustee Matthew Hickey, who led one of the groups. One of the stops was Cook Park in front of the Ansel B. Cook Home, a center of community activities.

"It's a true public space. It's a wonderful way to activate residents," he said.

Lethbridge, a city of about 106,000 in Alberta, Canada, has been working since 1987 to regain the economic and social prominence the downtown enjoyed in its early history. "I'm just excited to see how Libertyville is working within its confines to promote the downtown," said Sarah Amies, executive director of Downtown Lethbridge Revitalization Zone. "Such a charming town. It's so well maintained. It's quite lovely."

Architect Mike Kollman, a member of the village's historic preservation commission recounted the ups and downs of the downtown and how preservation can lift an area.

He made the case in front of the Proctor Building at 520-530 N. Milwaukee Ave., which was restored in 1997 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"If you have a similar situation, we encourage you to use us as an example and see what you can do," he said.