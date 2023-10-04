Elk Grove Village-based AVS Companies names new manager

Elk Grove Village-based AVS Companies hired Waseem Salamah as a key account manager. Salamah previously worked for Roger's Vending as the vice president of micro markets. He has extensive knowledge in the micro market and vending industries.

"Waseem brings over 23 years of operator experience with a heavy focus on building and running successful micro markets," AVS' Vice President of Vending Tom Vogt said. "He has the operational, sales and technical knowledge that will help our customers continue to grow their businesses."

AVS Companies is a distributor of amusement, gambling and vending equipment headquartered in Elk Grove Village.