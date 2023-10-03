Casino at Medinah Temple will 'secure Chicago's fiscally strong and vibrant future,' mayor says
Updated 10/3/2023 3:42 PM
Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday invited gamblers in Chicago and beyond to come to the table at the city's first legal casino.
"To all of our residents and Illinoisans and everyone else: please come and -- responsibly -- spend your money at this casino," Johnson said outside Bally's new gambling venue at Medinah Temple, which started operating last month at 600 N. Wabash Ave.
About three weeks after Illinois Gaming Board regulators let Bally's open the doors to gamblers, Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Medinah, which is expected to take bets for the next three years while a bigger, permanent casino is built in the River West neighborhood.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
