Kosla promoted at LG Business Solutions

LG Business Solutions has appointed longtime hospitality sales leader Michael Kosla of Arlington Heights to senior vice president of sales.

Kosla, an Arlington Heights resident, will be responsible for all of LG Business Solutions' product and solution sales across the various vertical markets the business serves in the United States.

Kosla is a seasoned leader with three decades of sales experience at LG Business Solutions, LG Electronics USA and Zenith Electronics. In his prior role as vice president of hospitality sales, in which he served for 12 years, Kosla led the team responsible for LG Business Solutions' dominant market share in the hotel and hospital TVs markets.

He was also instrumental in further developing the cruise ship, hospitality and fitness business segments.

Kosla's expanded role now also encompasses digital signage and IT solutions for a broad range of customer areas, including education, corporate, broadcast, stadiums, transportation and more -- in addition to emerging business areas such as robots and electric vehicle charging stations.