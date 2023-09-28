Di Ciaula named to St. Charles Bank & Trust board

ST. CHARLES -- Jim Di Ciaula, CASA Kane County executive director, has been named to the St. Charles Bank & Trust Co.'s regional board of directors.

Di Ciaula is a career banking executive and a former president of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I am thrilled to be part of this community and strive to give back," states Di Ciaula. "With a career in financial services, I look forward to sharing knowledge and experience in the community I proudly live in and actively participate."

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit organization that trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

St. Charles Bank & Trust is a local Wintrust Community Bank with banking locations across Kane County.