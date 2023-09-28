Chick-fil-A planned at former Chili's location in St. Charles

A Chick Fil-A restaurant like this one on Bloomingdale has been proposed for the corner of Route 64 and 38th Avenue in St. Charles. The new eatery would replace a shuttered Chili's restaurant, which would be torn down. Daily Herald File Photo

The vacant former Chili's restaurant on Route 64 may be demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A, under plans proposed before the St. Charles City Council.

Joe Varvina, representing developers H.R. Green, Inc., has filed a special use permit application to construct a drive-through facility for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3795 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

The site, located at the southwest corner of Route 64 and 38th Avenue, is owned by DB Triple Dipper LLC. The former Chili's building will be demolished as part of the proposed project.

St. Charles Government Operations Committee members moved to recommend approval of the special use permit at their Sept. 18 meeting. The Chick-fil-A plans passed through the Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 11 and are being modified based on council members' suggestions.

The application is expected to come before city council for possible final approval in October or November, depending on when the developer resubmits plans.

If approved by the council, the developer will be able to start the demolition and construction on the site at their discretion.

The plans, renderings and permit application can be viewed online at stcharlesil.gov/projects/chick-fil-3795-e-main-st.