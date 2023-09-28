Chicago's iconic Signature Room abruptly announces closure Thursday

The Signature Room, whose views of downtown Chicago from atop the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center attracted diners for 30 years, abruptly announced its closure Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

The Signature Room, whose views of downtown Chicago from atop the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center attracted diners for 30 years, abruptly announced its closure Thursday.

The restaurant and bar, which occupied the 95th and 96th floors of the building at 875 N. Michigan Ave., posted the news on its website and social media pages.

"After over three decades of creating cherished memories, it is with profound sadness that we announce the permanent closure of the iconic Signature Room at the 95th, effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the statement read.

The letter, signed by owners Rick Roman and Nick Pyknis, said the business never recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than we anticipated," they said. "These factors, beyond our control, have left us with no choice but to close our doors."