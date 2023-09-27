Club Champion partners with Me and My Golf

Piers Ward, left, and Andy Proudman are founders of Me and My Golf, a training platform that formed a new partnership with Club Champion, a Willowbrook-based golf club fitting chain. Courtesy of Club Champion

WILLOWBROOK -- Club Champion announced a new partnership with Me and My Golf, one of the world's largest online golf coaching platforms.

Me and My Golf will be featured on the Club Champion YouTube channel, as well as create branded content for its own channel, which has more than 325 million internet views.

Me and My Golf was founded in 2011 by Piers Ward and Andy Proudman. With nearly 2 million followers combined on social media, Me and My Golf focuses on working with the average golfer, but also has extensive experience with PGA Tour golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

"Instead of being just another content partnership, this is actually new territory for us," said Cassandra Bausch, director of marketing for Willowbrook-based Club Champion. "We've never focused on instructional content or providing that sort of service to our golfers. With Andy and Piers, we have an undeniable resource for all our customers who know that fitted clubs and coaching from talented teachers go hand-in-hand."

Club Champion is the top name in custom club fitting, with 120 fitting studios worldwide. Each U.S. studio offers golfers access to 60 brands and more than 65,000 hittable head and shaft combinations.