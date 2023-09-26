YEA! program coming to Palatine, Rolling Meadows

PALATINE -- Area middle school students in Palatine and Rolling Meadows will have an opportunity to develop and launch their own businesses or social movements by participating in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, or YEA! program, beginning in the fall.

Over the course of the year, Palatine Township Elementary District 15 middle school students will brainstorm ideas, write business plans, pitch their plans to a group of investors, obtain funding, launch their enterprise and actually sell their products or services. Along the way they will file paperwork with the county clerk's office; work with business professionals to, among other things, build a brand identity and create a website; hear from local business owners; and participate in a trade show.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-24 YEA! class. Students can apply online by visiting yeausa.org or www.palatinechamber.com/yea. Classes will begin in November.

Started at the University of Rochester in 2004, YEA! began as a weekly class, taught on the university campus. YEA! has since expanded to other colleges, chambers of commerce and high schools across the country.