McShane completes senior residences in West Dundee

Rosemont-based McShane Construction said it has completed The Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit senior living development in West Dundee. Courtesy of McShane Construction

ROSEMONT -- McShane Construction said it has completed The Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit senior living development in West Dundee.

Built for Westbrook at Canterfield LLC, The Woodlands has 91 assisted living units and 40 memory care beds.

Positioned on a nine acres, the building features a fiber cement panel and stone veneer exterior. Units are offered in studio, one- and two-bedroom options. The property aims to emulate the site's past as an apple orchard by incorporating a woodland aesthetic.

"We are excited to reach completion on The Woodlands at Canterfield," said Susan Uhlarik, director of multi-family at McShane. "This development seamlessly combines luxury senior living, state-of-the-art personalized care and exceptional resources."

The assisted living wing also provides a guest suite for visitors. The 16,000 square feet of luxury amenities include a fitness center, two spas, a salon, theater, pub, clubrooms with fireplaces, and on-site restaurants.

Outdoor amenities include patios and a fire pit, bocce ball court and a putting green.