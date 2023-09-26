 

Capital Search acquires Spaulding Associates

Updated 9/26/2023 2:57 PM

LOMBARD -- Capital Search Inc., a national recruiting firm specializing in the engineering industry, said it has acquired Spaulding Associates, based in Kennebunk, Maine.

Spaulding Associates is a specialized search firm offering recruitment services in the power delivery engineering industry and for enterprises involved in cyber security and the development of big data solutions. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

 

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Capital Search's continued expansion and commitment to delivering exceptional services to its clients, the company said.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spaulding Associates, a company with a strong reputation for excellence in the recruitment sector," said Dave Pohlman, president, Capital Search. "This strategic move represents a pivotal moment for Capital Search, as it not only expands our portfolio of services but also enhances our ability to serve our clients even better."

