Brunswick named to Newsweek list

METTAWA -- Brunswick Corp., the world's largest maker of recreational boat engines, said it has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies.

Brunswick was listed in the Machines & Industrial Equipment category and the recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, safety and quality, and to transforming experiences on the water and beyond, the magazine said.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as a trusted business, employer and partner to our many stakeholders," said Dave Foulkes, CEO. "This award underscores our commitment to living the values at the core of our business and is a testament to the efforts of our global workforce of more than 18,000 employees who are committed to conducting business responsibly and with integrity."

To compile the list, which launched this year, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to conduct an extensive survey across more than 70,000 participants evaluating different elements related to customer, investor and employee trust. A total of 269,000 evaluations were submitted and the top 1,000 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were chosen based on the combined assessment.