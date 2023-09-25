Athletico finalizes deal with NextGen Healthcare

OAK BROOK -- Athletico Physical Therapy has extended an agreement with Atlanta-based NextGen Healthcare Inc. for medical record and practice management software.

NextGen Healthcare is a leading provider of cloud-based health care technology solutions. NextGen Enterprise electronic health record and NextGen Enterprise practice management systems will be used to optimize clinical and financial performance across Athletico's newly expanded footprint, the company said.

Oak Brook-based Athletico is one of the nation's largest providers of orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes.

Athletico expanded its presence in the Eastern United States with its 2022 acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, a large Maryland-based network of physical and occupational therapy clinics and on-site employer locations. Today, the combined organization encompasses over 9,000 employees across more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

"NextGen Healthcare has been instrumental to our ongoing pursuit of operational efficiency and excellence in patient care, and we are excited to expand this relationship," said Chris Throckmorton, president and CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Our newly acquired locations have already experienced meaningful improvements in revenue and financial performance since the adoption of NextGen Healthcare's interoperable solutions."