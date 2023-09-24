BizWeek: Arlington Heights acquired a key property for redevelopment; Verizon installing temporary cell tower

Prime redevelopment parcel acquired

Arlington Heights officials Monday acquired a key piece of property in an area they've long been priming for redevelopment.

Cell tower on wheels on the way

Verizon Wireless will install a temporary cellphone tower in a north side Arlington Heights office center parking lot just as its lease for antenna space is being terminated across Route 53 in Palatine.

Redevelopment eyed for annexed parcel

With an eye on redevelopment, the Des Plaines City Council on Monday agreed to annex land on the suburb's northeast side.

Pickleball expanding in the suburbs

A Utah-based company The Picklr has announced a major expansion of 80 new indoor pickleball facilities in 11 states, including locations in Mundelein, Naperville and Villa Park in Illinois.

Potential buyer found for Friendship Village

A potential buyer of the Friendship Village of Schaumburg retirement community will offer an $83.1 million minimum bid in an Oct. 20 auction planned as part of an ongoing bankruptcy process.

Illinois ranks high for green jobs

While Illinois is in the top ranks among other Midwest states, advocates say there's still work to do, including raising building and car emissions standards.

A real buzz about this suburban event

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles and Barr Hill Gin host an evening of bee education and appreciation, with food and drinks highlighting the work of the important pollinators, on Monday, Sept. 25. A portion of proceeds will benefit Bee The Change, a Vermont farm dedicated to supporting bees by planting pollinating habitats in vacant fields.

Program improving facades in McHenry

Eight businesses owners have taken advantage of the city of McHenry's revamped facade grant program in the past year. The program set aside $100,000 to help business owners improve the outside of their buildings.

New floral shop ready to bloom

The daughter of Elgin's Larkin Floral's owners is opening her own shop in West Dundee.