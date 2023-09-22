Wrigley Field concession workers authorize a strike

Concession workers at Wrigley Field are seeking a $20 minimum wage, expanded health care coverage and a pension. Associated Press file photo

Concession workers at Wrigley Field overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike that could occur "at any moment."

Around 700 employees at Wrigley Field are represented by Unite Here Local 1. The union and concessionaire Levy Restaurants haven't agreed to a contract since its last one expired Oct. 31, 2020, the union said.

Workers are seeking a $20 minimum wage, expanded health care coverage and a pension -- equal with what concession employees at the United Center agreed to with the same company after a one-day strike in March.

A spokesperson for Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group, said in a statement that they were "baffled" by Unite Here Local 1's decision."

