Proposal to build Texas Roadhouse near Gurnee Mills emerges

A proposal to build a Texas Roadhouse restaurant near Gurnee Mills mall is being reviewed by the village staff.

The restaurant would be built at 6060 Grand Ave., just west of Interstate 94 and next door to a Shell gas station.

The village staff said the project is early in the process and could not say when construction will begin.

Texas Roadhouse has suburban locations in Mount Prospect and Crystal Lake, as well as in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The chain started in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993, and there now are more than 600 locations nationwide, according to the company's website.