Piotrowski named to Notable Women in STEM list

SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc. said one of its engineers and vice presidents, Michele Piotrowski, has been named to the 2023 Notable Women in STEM list.

The list honors Chicago-area women for their work in the science, technology, engineering and math fields. In selecting the honorees, Crain's Chicago Business sought to feature women who have used their skills to advance their organization or assumed a leadership position outside her organization.

Piotrowski has been dedicated to the engineering industry for nearly 25 years. She serves as a group leader for EEI. In addition, she is a shareholder and member of the company's board of directors.

As a group leader, she is responsible for managing eight employees. In addition to managing staff, she has direct project involvement and routinely manages complex infrastructure projects. Piotrowski also manages EEI's Itasca office.

Piotrowski is active in the Illinois Section American Water Works Association and is the current District 2B trustee. In addition, she is the chair of the Water Efficiency Committee, a Water Loss Trainer, coordinates the scholarship awards, and is involved in the Public Outreach Committee.

Since 2015, Piotrowski has been able to train hundreds of utility personnel to help them gain a better understanding of how to conduct a water loss audit and the tools available for performing an audit. This is essential in the area of water sustainability.