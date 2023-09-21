OrthoIllinois surgeon named a Top Doctor

ALGONQUIN -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., America's source for identifying Top Doctors, has selected OrthoIllinois Sports Medicine specialist Dr. Cort Lawton for inclusion in its highly selective list for 2023.

Only 7% of board-certified doctors in America earn this prestigious honor. This Top Doctor designation is significant because Top Doctors are selected after being nominated by peer physicians in an online nomination process. Honorees are selected from the nominees by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria, including medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories and more.

Lawton followed his orthopedic residency by pursuing advanced additional surgical skills through a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. His practice at OrthoIllinois is focused on the arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder.

Lawton is a member of the Chicago Blackhawks' medical network, serving as a team physician for the Rockford IceHogs and has published numerous journal articles.

OrthoIllinois, a division of OrthoMidwest, serves the Northern Illinois region in multispecialty orthopedics from offices in Rockford, Algonquin, McHenry and Elgin.