Leopardo announces new president

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Leopardo, one of the region's largest privately owned construction firms, said Giancarlo Pacini has been named president, effective Oct 1.

Current president and CEO, Mike Leopardo, will remain CEO and work closely with Pacini as they transition roles and responsibilities. This change comes as part of the company's long-term strategic plan and associated succession plan, the firm said.

Currently, Pacini serves as senior vice president of Leopardo's health care and senior living markets, which comprise a significant portion of the company's overall revenue. He also oversees business development, sales and marketing, in addition to co-chairing the company's geographic expansion task force.

"There's no one I could imagine being a better fit for this role than Gian. He knows our company inside and out, he's experienced, and the fact that he started here as an intern 25-plus years ago is what Leopardo is all about," Mike Leopardo said.

Pacini first joined Leopardo as an intern in 1997 and then returning full-time after graduation in 1999. In his new role as president, he will drive Leopardo's overall growth, profitability and strategic initiatives while continuing to have direct oversight of the national health care and senior living platforms.

"We've been a part of major growth here in Chicago and throughout the Midwest," Pacini said. "We are expanding into Florida and Ohio. It's an exciting time to be leading the company."

Leopardo was founded in 1977 and has since grown to build award-winning projects all over the country for some of the world's most recognized brands. It has completed work in more than 30 states and employ hundreds of industry experts across the country. In addition to its Hoffman Estates headquarters, the company has offices in California, Florida and Ohio.