 

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

  • Mount Prospect resident Kelly McNichols takes photos of her daughter Grace, 3, far left, her niece Scarlett Bailey and nephew Vince Bailey, both of Glen Ellyn, during the Wienermobile's Sept. 5 visit to Caputo's Fresh Market in Mount Prospect. At the time, Oscar Mayer was calling it the Frankmobile.

Associated Press
Updated 9/21/2023 3:04 PM

MADISON, Wis. -- Some names are just the wurst.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the one-of-a-kind wiener on wheels is reverting to the original.

 

Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile is toast. The Wienermobile rides again.

The name change announced by the Kraft Heinz Co. in May was meant to pay homage to the brand's 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

"It's been a franktastic summer!" the Instagram post said. "But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!"

Oscar Mayer was headquartered in Madison for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

Those who drive the Wienermobile around to promotional events are known as Hotdoggers. Perhaps the most famous Hotdogger is former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove the Wienermobile one summer while in college.

