Sea Love Candle Bar opens in Water Street

NAPERVILLE -- Water Street center in downtown Naperville announced the opening of Sea Love Candle Bar & Boutique, where individuals and groups can enjoy the candle-making experience while ordering from its selection of beer, wine and seltzers.

The candle bar offers the perfect opportunity for bridal showers, birthday parties, corporate teams, family outings or girl's nights out to enjoy this unique creative process. Sessions can be customized to take from 25 minutes to 1½ hours, where guests choose their container and three fragrances to blend from over 100 scented oils.

Then they are guided in putting together their own candle or reed diffuser.

"The candles take two hours to set, so you could go off to dinner and then pick up your creation on the way home or the next day," said Shefali Patel, owner of the Naperville boutique.

Sea Love, a Maine-based company, includes a ready to go boutique with decor items, candles, diffusers, warmers, fragrances and gifts.

The store opened Saturday.