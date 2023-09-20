Rust-Oleum unveils its 2024 wall paint color of the year

Chocolate Cherry is the 2024 Zinsser SmartCoat wall paint color of the year. It is manufactured by Vernon Hills-based Rust-Oleum. Courtesy of Rust-Oleum

VERNON HILLS -- Rust-Oleum on Tuesday announced its 2024 Zinsser SmartCoat wall paint color of the year, Chocolate Cherry.

The color, No. SC152, is a hue that infuses spaces with an innate sense of coziness and reassurance, Rust-Oleum said.

"Our inspiration behind Chocolate Cherry was to respond to our consumers' need for a color that not only stands out but also provides a sense of authenticity," said Kendra Cardin, architectural coatings product manager and color trend expert at Rust-Oleum. "As neutral tones take a back seat, Chocolate Cherry steps forward as a champion of uninhibited living."

Chocolate Cherry is exclusively available at Menards locations.