M. Holland Co. sells 3D Printing group

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co. said Wednesday it is selling its 3D Printing group to Interfacial Consultants LLC in Prescott, Wisconsin.

Under the terms of the agreement, Interfacial, which was acquired by Japan-based NAGASE in 2020, will assume the assets of M. Holland's 3D Printing group after the transaction closes on Sept. 29.

Interfacial launched its EMPOWR3D division in 2022. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"With this acquisition, M. Holland can connect our customers with Interfacial for all 3D printing needs," said Peter Prusak, director of Business Development at M. Holland. "Our broad customer base will benefit from access to additive manufacturing solutions, with the added technology and resources from our partner Interfacial."

M. Holland, an international distributor of thermoplastic resins used to manufacture plastic products, has over $1.5 billion in annual sales to more than 4,000 in 70 countries.