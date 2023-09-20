Itasca Bank promotes three

ITASCA -- Itasca Bank & Trust Co. recently announced the promotion of three officers: Claribel Veslino, Francesco Sorrentino and Roger Peters.

Veslino has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, operations and customer service manager. She joined the bank in last year with more than 20 years of management experience in the banking industry.

Sorrentino has been promoted to assistant vice president, community association and cash management officer. Sorrentino joined the bank in 2015 and served in customer service management roles prior to joining the Loan Department, where he most recently served as commercial banking and HOA relationship officer.

Peters was promoted to trust officer in the bank's Trust & Estate Fiduciary Services Department. He joined the Itasca Bank in 2017 and served in the Customer Service Department for two years before joining the Trust Department in 2019 as trust administrator. Peters recently completed a comprehensive trust program at the Cannon Financial Institute's Trust School at the University of Notre Dame.

The promotions were announced by James R. Mensching, president of Itasca Bank & Trust.