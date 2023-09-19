Building on a dream: Larkin Floral comes to West Dundee

Parisa Morris grew up around flowers in her parents' shop, Larkin Floral. She created her first floral arrangement at age 5.

You could say Parisa Morris is a bit of a flower child.

She spent much of her childhood in her parents' flower shop, Larkin Floral, in Elgin. At age 5, she created ­-- and, much to her father's surprise, sold -- her first flower arrangement, which consisted of a few roses and carnations sticking up from floral foam in a basket.

The 35-year-old West Dundee woman is now bringing her love for flowers and a plan for the future of Larkin Floral to West Dundee. The new flower shop, West Dundee's only florist, opened in August and hosts its grand opening Wednesday.

"This is a great way for me to show (my parents) that I can take their baby and make it flourish," said Morris, who, at 25, founded Town & Anchor, a skin care company she later sold.

Her parents -- Pari and Mike Keissami -- immigrated from Iran in the 1970s and at first ran an Italian restaurant in Elgin.

But after Parisa was born and she started crawling, the couple looked for a business that was a bit more toddler-proof and began operating Larkin Floral in 1990.

Though they plan to retire in the not-so-distant future, their shop in Elgin remains open. The couple plans to sell the building at some point, But when that time comes, Morris wants to keep a Larkin Floral location in Elgin and West Dundee.

Morris' shop in West Dundee will continue the tradition of customer service her parents established and offer unique floral arrangements. Like her father, Morris goes to floral markets daily to pick up fresh and unique flowers for arrangements.

"I am always eager and excited to offer the community flowers they may not see elsewhere," said Morris, who tries to have at least one bunch of her favorite flower, the anemone, on hand.

The shop will also carry gift items such as locally crafted candles, heirloom porcelain cake toppers, flower presses, tea towels, gardening tools, handmade soap, perfume, chocolates, cookies and skin care products from Town & Anchor.

"I love the idea of gifting," Morris said. "I'm always the one my family calls and asks, 'What do I give this person or buy for this person?'"

Keissami says his daughter's love for people and flowers is a good combination for the shop.

"She has so much energy," he said, adding that he looks forward to the new ideas she will bring to the business. He is confident that customers of Elgin's Larkin Floral will be happy to work with her. "They will be as happy there as they are with me."

Like her parents, Morris' new shop involves family. Her husband, Jeremy, serves as creative director. Though her parents plan to retire, Keissami said he and his wife will help as needed.

Larkin Floral in West Dundee is located at 1955 Huntley Road and can be reached by calling (224) 293-2080 or visiting larkinfloralco.com. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, featuring a flower bar, cookies, drinks and a photo booth.