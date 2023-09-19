'A great thing': Three new restaurants will replace Cafe La Cave in Des Plaines

Des Plaines' Cafe La Cave, shown here in 2013, closed for good earlier this year. The building is being torn down and three new restaurants will be built on the Mannheim Road property. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

With demolition of a once-popular restaurant and banquet hall underway, Des Plaines officials this week revealed details about the three eateries set to take over the property.

A Guzman y Gomez Mexican restaurant, a Raising Cane's chicken joint, and a Mediterranean restaurant called Cava are planned for 2777 Mannheim Road. The roughly 2.4-acre site is on the northeast corner of Mannheim and Pratt Avenue.

That's where the former Cafe La Cave operated for more than 40 years. It closed in March, shocking longtime customers and some people who'd scheduled gatherings at the facility.

Each of the new restaurants will occupy free-standing buildings facing Mannheim Road.

Chicago-based GW Property Group is behind the plan. The company already is building a restaurant-and-retail complex on the southeast corner of Mannheim and Pratt.

As part of the newest project, Mannheim Road will be re-striped to make room for a left-turn lane for drivers trying to reach one of the restaurants or turn onto Pratt Avenue.

Additionally, the nearby segment of Pratt will be resurfaced and re-striped to accommodate three traffic lanes.

Construction will occur this winter so the restaurants are ready to open in summer 2024, Mitch Goltz of GW Property Group told the city council Monday night.

The council subsequently approved the subdivision of the property for the project. It also approved sign regulations for the site that include landscaping around a planned 8-foot-tall monument sign and a ban on illuminated signs.

Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan, who oversees community development issues for the council, said he's eager to see the restaurants come to town.

"It's a great thing," Moylan said.

Aldermen Mark Walsten of the 6th Ward and Alderman Carla Brookman of the 5th Ward both expressed concerns about how the monument sign would affect sight lines for drivers. Goltz tried to assure them the sign wouldn't create a hazard.

Brookman also requested any drive-through lanes would have curbs that would allow customers to leave the lanes in emergencies. Goltz said that's part of the plan.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad cautioned Goltz about drivers headed to the restaurants creating traffic jams on Mannheim Road while they wait to turn. Still, he called the plan "very nice."