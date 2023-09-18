 

OrthoIllinois completes work on Elgin surgery center

 
Posted9/18/2023 2:07 PM

ELGIN -- Rockford-based OrthoIllinois, a bone and joint health care provider in northern Illinois, said it has completed the OrthoIllinois Surgery Center at 2440 Alft Lane in Elgin.

The center includes four operating rooms equipped for outpatient orthopedic treatments and surgeries of the upper extremity, shoulder, neck and spine, foot and ankle, and hip and knee.

 

OrthoIllinois said the ambulatory surgery center uses advanced technologies and state-of-the-art technology to optimize workflow and patient care.

"Being able to offer the convenience, safety and cost efficiency an ambulatory surgery center provides is a big benefit for our patients," said CEO Anthony Brown. "The staff and anesthesiologists for the center are all part of OrthoIllinois, allowing our surgeons the oversight to ensure the highest level of safety and care from arrival to discharge."

The OrthoIllinois Surgery Center is currently undergoing Illinois Department of Health and AAAHC credentialing and expects to begin performing patient procedures by year end.

Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois, a division of OrthoMidwest, serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry and Rockford, and offers a full range of bone and joint care. This includes the specialties of rheumatology, podiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, occupational health and chiropractic care.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 