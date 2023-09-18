OrthoIllinois completes work on Elgin surgery center

ELGIN -- Rockford-based OrthoIllinois, a bone and joint health care provider in northern Illinois, said it has completed the OrthoIllinois Surgery Center at 2440 Alft Lane in Elgin.

The center includes four operating rooms equipped for outpatient orthopedic treatments and surgeries of the upper extremity, shoulder, neck and spine, foot and ankle, and hip and knee.

OrthoIllinois said the ambulatory surgery center uses advanced technologies and state-of-the-art technology to optimize workflow and patient care.

"Being able to offer the convenience, safety and cost efficiency an ambulatory surgery center provides is a big benefit for our patients," said CEO Anthony Brown. "The staff and anesthesiologists for the center are all part of OrthoIllinois, allowing our surgeons the oversight to ensure the highest level of safety and care from arrival to discharge."

The OrthoIllinois Surgery Center is currently undergoing Illinois Department of Health and AAAHC credentialing and expects to begin performing patient procedures by year end.

Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois, a division of OrthoMidwest, serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry and Rockford, and offers a full range of bone and joint care. This includes the specialties of rheumatology, podiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, occupational health and chiropractic care.