Geneva's Northern Illinois Food Bank reports success of DoorDash food deliveries

A DoorDash delivery person loads up with food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva to deliver to clients. DoorDash started making deliveries for the food bank in May 2021. Courtesy of Northern Illinois Food Bank

When people see DoorDash delivering food, they might think the recipient is wealthy.

However, the food delivery company and the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva say that is a misconception.

"This is essential to these community food programs that are trying to reach neighbors in need," said Katie Heraty, a spokeswoman for the food bank.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank serves a 13-county region that includes Kane, Will, McHenry, Lake and DuPage counties.

DoorDash began delivering for the food bank in May 2021 in a partnership called Project DASH. DoorDash delivery people have since made more than 90,000 deliveries throughout the food bank's region.

The DoorDash recipients might have barriers preventing them from going to the food bank.

"I talked to a woman who is divorced, just had brain surgery and five foster kids," Heraty said. "She did not have enough gas to get to the grocery store and take the kids to school. So she takes the kids to school and depends on DoorDash to bring the food."

Recipients order online, and DoorDash delivers either straight from the food bank or through an agency in the network, Heraty said.

Other obstacles include their budget. Or they're elderly or disabled and can't carry the boxes. Or they don't have a car or other access to transportation.

Another other obstacle is their desire for anonymity.

Heraty said some people cannot reach out to the food pantry themselves because of the stigma of needing assistance. DoorDash delivering food allows them to remain anonymous while receiving food.

"This is essential to these community food programs that are trying to reach neighbors in need who cannot make it to the pantry," Heraty said. "It's not just a luxury. It's something that is needed, and it's effective in solving one of the obstacles."

DoorDash commissioned a study from the Urban Institute about the effectiveness of Project DASH. The report analyzed data from Project DASH partners and clients and found that home delivery addressed several challenges, according to a news release.

For one, it reduced stigma and enhanced convenience for hard-to-reach clients, according to the report.

But the report also found that home delivery of charitable food -- which expanded during the pandemic -- is now a permanent part of the food access ecosystem.

The home delivery system also needs sustainable funding solutions, according to the report. DoorDash drivers are paid as they would for any other delivery through an annual grant to the food bank, Maeven Sipes said in a text message. Sipes is the chief philanthropy officer for the food bank.

"When that (the grant) runs out, the Food Bank pays a portion of each delivery with DoorDash subsidizing the rest," according to Sipes' text message.

Anti-hunger organizations reported that partnering with DoorDash allowed them to build capacity for other services.

Northern Illinois Food Bank reports that food insecurity in the region has increased. Reasons for the increased need include inflation, rising food prices, gas and a decrease in emergency government benefits of SNAP and Medicaid.