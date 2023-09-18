Commission to improve sustainability efforts of hospitals

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- The Joint Commission said Monday it will launch a voluntary Sustainable Healthcare Certification program for U.S. hospitals, effective Jan. 1, acting upon requests from health care organizations that want to accelerate their sustainable practices and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The SHC program, available to both Joint Commission-accredited and nonaccredited hospitals, provides a framework to help organizations begin, continue or expand their decarbonization efforts and to receive public recognition for their commitment and achievements in contributing to environmental sustainability.

The program includes setting priorities and governance for sustainability initiatives, creating baselines to measure three sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and developing an action plan to reduce them.

"Health care is one of the largest sectors in the United States and one dedicated to improving people's health and well-being. Now is the time for The Joint Commission to take its place among other leading health care organizations to help accelerate environmental sustainability," said Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission Enterprise.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.