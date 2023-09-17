Coffee Break: Estefania Roa, president of L.B. Hall Enterprises

Q: Describe your company.

A: The core of our purpose lies in a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the planet and humanity through the provision of exceptional, lifesaving products. As an expanding enterprise, we have emerged as leaders within the national market, delivering tangible results that exemplify our dedication. Renowned for our expertise in fire protection, we have earned the distinction of being recognized as industry trailblazers, as our practices ensure the utmost safety of buildings, workers and clients.

Central to our offerings is the provision of top-tier fireproofing solutions, crafted to meet the most stringent quality standards. With a team of dependable professionals and partnerships with industry-leading suppliers, we ensure that our products consistently meet the highest expectations. Through our project management skills, we excel in delivering on-time and within-budget projects, empowering us to forge enduring relationships built on trust and mutual benefit.

Drawing upon our wealth of experience, we foster a client-centric approach that prioritizes the cultivation of long-term, amicable associations. Our commitment to excellence and a pursuit of customer satisfaction propel us forward as we continue to protect lives and fortify the safety of our built environment.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Yes. My vision is to expand to more states and be one of the strongest minority CEOs in the country. This plan can only be achieved with a strong team, and that is why the doors of my company will always be open to find new talent.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: I believe the greatest challenge facing our company is to effectively prioritize the happiness of both our employees and customers. Ensuring the satisfaction of our team members is a daily ongoing challenge, as monetary compensation alone is no longer the sole determining factor for many individuals. It is crucial for us to provide a harmonious balance between their personal and professional lives.

This includes offering growth opportunities, cultivating a sense of purpose in their daily tasks, providing avenues for advancement, acknowledging their contributions, actively listening to their needs, providing coaching and mentorship, and fostering a continuous learning environment. Personally, I find it to be an enjoyable endeavor, as I have been fortunate to be surrounded by exceptional individuals.

Another challenge, referring to my industry specifically, could be the rising cost of materials and labor. Clients expect to pay the same price as before COVID, and that's no longer possible. We all had to make changes and adapt to new models after COVID.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: Sustainability and Green Building. With concerns over climate change, this trend will result in the demand for the use of energy-efficient materials.

The demand for energy-efficient materials is expected to continue its upward trajectory as society becomes more cognizant of the need for sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Architects, builders, and property owners are increasingly recognizing the long-term benefits of incorporating such materials into their projects.

In summary, the rise of sustainability and green building practices has elevated the importance of energy-efficient materials in the construction industry. As concerns over climate change intensify, the demand for these materials will persist, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally responsible built environment.

Q: If you had one tip to give to a rookie executive, what would it be?

A: It is important to emphasize to our team that their journey involves not only building a business but also personal transformation. Nurturing personal growth and cultivating a positive mindset are paramount tasks that require our attention on a daily basis. As entrepreneurs, our mindset is continually tested. It is this mindset that ultimately shapes our behavior, performance and the outcomes we achieve.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: "Protecting Lives, Fortifying Spaces: Our Fireproofing Commitment" encapsulates the essence of our business mantra as fireproofing contractors. It serves as a guiding principle that underpins every aspect of our operations and reflects our dedication to the safety and security of individuals and their surroundings.

By focusing on "Protecting Lives," we emphasize our profound responsibility to safeguard the well-being of those who occupy the spaces we fortify. We recognize the potential dangers posed by fire incidents and the devastating impact they can have on lives. Through our expertise in fireproofing, we strive to mitigate these risks, providing an extra layer of protection that can make a critical difference in critical moments.

Simultaneously, our commitment to "Fortifying Spaces" signifies our determination to enhance the resilience of structures against fire hazards. We go beyond mere compliance with safety regulations, leveraging our knowledge, skills and advanced techniques to create environments that are more resilient, durable and resistant to the destructive forces of fire. We work diligently to fortify the physical infrastructure, ensuring it can withstand the challenges posed by potential fire emergencies.

Q: From a business outlook, whom do you look up to?

A: Throughout my life, I have been fortunate to encounter various teachers who have shaped my journey. First and foremost, my grandmother has been a source of inspiration. Her commitment, infused with love and patience, has taught me the true essence of love and the significance of finding purpose in everything I do.

Additionally, my 84-year-old grandfather, despite his physical limitations, continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and determination to persevere each day. Reflecting upon his indomitable spirit serves as a powerful reminder of my own fortitude. I hold great respect for him as he navigates life independently.

Moreover, my children bring joy and ignite my dreams, constantly propelling me toward personal growth.

Lastly, I find immense admiration for my industry competitor, who has achieved remarkable success. Their accomplishments serve as a constant source of inspiration and serve as a role model for me.

Q: What is one interesting fact about you or your company that most people may not know?

A: One thing is that we have employees in different states and other countries, and I find that fascinating. I love the idea of not limiting ourselves to certain stereotypes or locations when finding talent.