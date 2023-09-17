After Hours
Updated 9/17/2023 11:25 AM
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Lake Barrington gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and after-hours networking on Sept. 7 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Greater Chicago Kitchen and Bath in its new location at 22000 N. Pepper Road, Unit K in Lake Barrington. Greater Chicago Kitchen and Bath ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees (l-r): Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce); Doug and Janet McAllister (Douglas Auto); Sharon Peterson (Village of Lake Barrington); Kathy Ewing (Music Connections Mobile DJ Entertainment); Jennifer and Mathew Hissa (Greater Chicago Kitchen and Bath); Jared Silver (At a Glance Marketing); Ilona House (Ilona N Company Events); Dan Boskovic (Alvearium Cyber Security); and Zach Witt (ilumen Solar).
The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry hosted an open house for the community on Aug. 24. Guests enjoying tours of the new space included many representatives of its partners: the Kiwanis, Glen Ellyn Children's Resource Center, College of DuPage, the Glen Ellyn Library and many churches. The official ribbon cutting featured several local dignitaries who lent their kind words and enthusiastic support. Photo of ribbon cutting (left to right): Glen Ellyn Village President Mark Senak, Illinois State Senator Laura Ellman, Glen Ellyn Food Pantry Board of Directors President Paula Nugent, Illinois State Representative Terra Costa Howard, Glen Ellyn Food Pantry Executive Director Laura Glaza, Glen Ellyn Chamber Executive Director Rob Dybcio and Glen Ellyn Chamber President JP LaCour.
Dreamscape Travel Group owner Janine Fydrych cuts the ribbon celebrating her new office space a One Mid America Plaza in Oakbrook Terrace. Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce and Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce members, and travel vendors were on hand to celebrate.
The Bloomingdale Area Women in Business held a Cocktails & Conversation event. The event was hosted by Michaja Johnson of MPJ OT. Johnson provides occupational therapy for children with disabilities. Women gathered in her backyard for conversation, sharing contact information and experiences and a tour of her therapy space which includes her backyard and garden. Many members went home with goodie bags picked from her garden.Pictured are: Back row: Hinna Ahmad of Eye Level Learning Center; Carol Palma of Fellowship Housing; Gina Hamilton of Divine Signs & Graphics; Janine Fydrych of Dreamscape Travel Group; Kristina Aquino of Mary Kay; Michaja Johnson of MPJ OT the host; Cindy Allston President/CEO of Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce; Andriea Golder of Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce; Pat Tallungan from Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation; Tina Albin Hamad of StartingPoint Realty Seated: Branka Poplonski of Century 21 Circle; Jennifer Blose of Purpose Therapeutic Massage; Mary Jo Roberts of Polaris Travel Experts; Mandy Faber of Sensational Skincare by Mandy/Rodan & Fields; and Paul Moerschel of Home Helpers Home Care.
Harps Lounge, the new hot spot in Hampshire for all things sports, celebrated its one-year anniversary last weekend with a Sunday football cookout. The anniversary weekend included fun events for customers on Friday and Saturday as well. Owner Garrod Fannon has operated the sports bar at 125 W Oak Knoll Drive since opening in the summer of 2022.
