After Hours

The Bloomingdale Area Women in Business held a Cocktails & Conversation event. The event was hosted by Michaja Johnson of MPJ OT. Johnson provides occupational therapy for children with disabilities. Women gathered in her backyard for conversation, sharing contact information and experiences and a tour of her therapy space which includes her backyard and garden. Many members went home with goodie bags picked from her garden.Pictured are: Back row: Hinna Ahmad of Eye Level Learning Center; Carol Palma of Fellowship Housing; Gina Hamilton of Divine Signs & Graphics; Janine Fydrych of Dreamscape Travel Group; Kristina Aquino of Mary Kay; Michaja Johnson of MPJ OT the host; Cindy Allston President/CEO of Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce; Andriea Golder of Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce; Pat Tallungan from Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation; Tina Albin Hamad of StartingPoint Realty Seated: Branka Poplonski of Century 21 Circle; Jennifer Blose of Purpose Therapeutic Massage; Mary Jo Roberts of Polaris Travel Experts; Mandy Faber of Sensational Skincare by Mandy/Rodan & Fields; and Paul Moerschel of Home Helpers Home Care.