Roa, L.B. Hall Fireproofing receive honors

CRYSTAL LAKE -- As a Latina business owner and CEO of L.B. Hall Fireproofing, Estefania Roa and her company have recently been recognized by three Midwest business publications.

L.B. Hall was named to Negocios Now's list of "50 Fast Growing Hispanic Businesses." Negocios Now is a Chicago-based winning Hispanic business publication.

Roa was noted for her efforts in implementing diversity and inclusion policies in her company by two other publications.

She was one of 13 companies that was an honoree for the Daily Herald Suburban Business' third annual Diversity in Business Awards. These awards recognize suburban Chicago businesses that have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices advancing diversity and inclusion in workplaces, in business leadership, and owners who support equality across all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, and religion. The publication is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago.

The most recent honor came from Profiles in Diversity Journal which named Roa as one of 84 Women Worth Watching for in Leadership for 2023. The award celebrates women who show dedication to their careers, families and their communities, as well as the young adults who they often mentor in their fields. The Westlake, Ohio, quarterly magazine promotes and advances diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM and higher education areas.

"The construction industry has traditionally been male-dominated and perceived as exclusionary. By actively promoting women in construction and challenging stereotypes, L.B. Hall creates a more inclusive environment," Roa said. "Encouraging women to pursue careers in construction and providing equal opportunities can help break down barriers, inspire future generations, and pave the way for a more balanced and diverse workforce."