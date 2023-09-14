Miller to help The Missner Group expand

DES PLAINES -- The Missner Group, a fully integrated general contractor and real estate developer, has hired Nicholas Miller as a development analyst, working closely with the Development and Asset Management teams.

This is a new role for The Missner Group. As its development and acquisition efforts continue to expand, Miller will work closely with executive leadership to provide additional support to acquire, develop and underwrite deals.

Before joining The Missner Group, Miller worked as an intern for notable companies like JLL and Sterling Bay. In his time at both places, he assisted the development, asset management and acquisition teams while learning more about the real estate business.

"Nick will be a terrific addition not only to our Real Estate team but to the company as a whole, and we are excited to have him on board," said Cody Balogh, development manager of The Missner Group.

Miller recently graduated from the Kelly School of Business at the University of Indiana, majoring in real estate and finance.