 

Interior design firm open in Lake Forest

Posted9/14/2023 2:55 PM

LAKE FOREST -- Lauren Collander and staff have announced the grand opening of their second interior design studio, this one in downtown Lake Forest.

The Lauren Collander Design Studio was founded in Naperville in 2014 and as a result of increased demand for its services, has established a second location at 555 Oakwood Ave. in Lake Forest.

 

"We want to better serve our North Shore clients and are thrilled to have opened our new studio in Lake Forest just a few doors down from the Deer Path Inn," Collander said.

The business has 16 employees and included on the Inc. 5,000 list of 'Fastest Growing Privately Owned Businesses' in 2021 and 2022, she said.

The Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new studio from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

