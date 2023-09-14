Homeowner Services Group rebrands

NAPERVILLE -- Homeowner Services Group, a national home care organization that operates as both Pivotal Home Solutions and American Home Solutions, said Thursday it is changing its name to Oncourse Home Solutions.

As Oncourse Home Solutions, the company will continue to offer protection plans and on-demand services such as taking care of homes' service lines, pipes, electric lines, HVAC systems and appliances. Oncourse will also continue to partner with cities, utilities and private companies nationwide to help them better serve their customers with customizable programs and services.

The new company name is designed to better reflect the company's business and purpose, and to underscore the home protection and service provider's commitment to being a reliable partner that provides peace of mind to homeowners, Oncourse said.

"This is an exciting evolution for our business," said Lou Weiss, chief marketing officer of Oncourse Home Solutions. "Our new name represents our true identity, as we help consumers navigate the challenges of homeownership with protection plans and repair services that simply work. We bring peace of mind to consumers in all the communities we serve."

Oncourse's offerings are available to customers in 43 states.