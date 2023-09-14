Fresenius Kabi signs deal with Virginia oncology group

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Virginia Oncology Associates under which VOA will purchase the Ivenix Infusion System to deliver medications for its patients.

VOA specializes in treating people with cancer and blood disorders by providing access to innovative therapies and technologies. It is an oncology and hematology practice with multiple locations spanning southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina that has been in practice for more than 35 years.

VOA is part of the U.S. Oncology Network, a network of more than 1,200 independent physicians and more than 500 cancer treatment centers across the United States.

Fresenius Kabi and VOA have agreed to work together to integrate the Ivenix Infusion System with VOA's electronic medical record system.

"We have a growing population of nurses who are new to both VOA and to oncology. The need is real for chairside reminders of safety checks and care standards," said Nicky Dozier, clinical director at VOA. "We believe we have an opportunity with this pump and the interactive drug library system to mitigate a number of safety risks."