Engineering Enterprises Inc. promotes three within the firm

SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc., a civil engineering firm, announced the promotion of three of employees to new positions within the company.

• Mike Agate was promoted to senior technician in the CAD Group. Agate has been with the company for just over a year. He has already excelled in every assignment given to him in this short time frame thanks to his 15 years of expertise.

• Ali Ghassemi was promoted to senior project engineer I and has obtained his Professional Engineer (PE) license in the state of Wisconsin. Ghassemi has been with the company for four years and is a member of the Environmental Group, working on a variety of water and wastewater projects.

• Kamelia Afshinnia was promoted to senior project engineer I and obtained her Professional Engineer license in the state of Wisconsin. Afshinnia has been with the company for three years and has been a tremendous asset on numerous water and wastewater projects in the Municipal Group.