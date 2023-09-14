Engel joins DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International

ELMHURST -- DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International said Thomas Engel has joined the realty firm as an associate. In his new role, Engel will be responsible for ownership representation, tenant and buyer representation, and investment analysis with a focus on the O'Hare area.

Prior to joining Darwin, he worked as a retail sales manager. He studied economics and French language at Northern Illinois University. He lives with his family in the southern suburbs of Chicago.

"Tom has a great knowledge of sales and management from his background in retail, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do in this new role," says DarwinPW Realty managing broker George Cibula. "Tom is what we look for in a commercial broker. He has high energy and a desire to provide clients with real estate solutions."

Engel will work closely with Vice President Chris Mergenthaler. DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International is a real estate brokerage, property management, investment and development firm.