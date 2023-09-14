Core Industrial Realty adds two new brokers

OAK BROOK -- Core Industrial Realty, an Oak Brook-based industrial brokerage firm founded in 2022 by Noel S. Liston, recently added two new brokers to its roster. Ryan Mullins and William "Billy" Jeffers joined the team in August.

Mullins joins the team from Rule One Proteins, where he served as an international account manager and manager of operations. During his years at Rule One, he handled corporate sales and managed a 130,000-square-foot expansion to increase warehouse space.

In his new role, Mullins will work with Nick Krejci and Frank Damato, partners at Core Industrial Realty, to represent tenants, owners, sellers and buyers in build-to-suit projects, site acquisitions, redevelopments, sale/leasebacks and investment deals. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and international business management from the University of Dayton.

Jeffers comes to Core after recently graduating from the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business with a bachelor's degree in finance. He will work closely with Matthew Lee, partner, and Noel S. Liston, managing broker, to represent tenants, owners, sellers and buyers in build-to-suit projects, site acquisitions, redevelopments, sale/leasebacks and investment deals. Jeffers has also served as a volunteer with Chicago Diabetes Project and Feed My Starving Children.

"We are excited to be building our team with these two forward-thinking associates," Liston says. "We're looking forward to seeing what they can add to the team with their unique experiences."