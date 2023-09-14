Amid uncertain Bears plans, Rolling Meadows puts hold on nearby Kirchoff Road redevelopment

New development along the Kirchoff Road corridor -- Rolling Meadows' traditional downtown -- is barred under a moratorium imposed this week by the city council. Daily Herald File Photo 2020

Rolling Meadows officials have placed a moratorium on any development in the Kirchoff Road corridor while they complete a new land use study that takes into account the possible nearby Bears redevelopment.

The 90-day pause, approved by the city council this week, could be extended for up to a year following a formal public hearing by the planning and zoning commission, with final approval by the council.

It comes as city officials prepare to select a planning consultant to refresh the city's 2019 comprehensive plan. Aldermen agreed in May the document needs updates following the closure of Arlington Park in neighboring Arlington Heights, its subsequent purchase by the NFL franchise, and potential redevelopment.

In a memo, the city staff wrote the goal for a redeveloped Kirchoff Road is a "vibrant and walkable 'downtown' district that acts as an amenity for Rolling Meadows residents as well as an attraction for visitors to the redeveloped Arlington International Racecourse."

The other impetus for a new city plan, officials say, is the consumer and societal change coming out of the pandemic -- particularly the effect on commercial office space, commuting patterns and the growth potential for retail and multiunit residential land uses.

"What happens in the coming months will shape the character of Rolling Meadows for years to come," Mayor Lara Sanoica said. "It is important that we act deliberately and strive for future development that our residents can be proud of."

The moratorium bars new commercial construction, building additions and major remodeling in the area along Kirchoff from Rohlwing Road to Oriole Lane. But city officials added new businesses can open and more routine improvements can continue.

The city ordinance also carves out exceptions to the already approved new Marathon gas station store at 3005 Kirchoff Road, plus a new restaurant at the former Taco Bell site at 2997 Kirchoff Road.

Clark Street Development, owner of property adjacent to the old Taco Bell. objected to the city moratorium. It has been trying for years to fill two 0.8-acre commercial lots fronting the 106-unit Meadow Square townhouse development. Clark Street plans to auction off the vacant site next week and told city officials the moratorium could lower the property's value.

Alderman Nick Budmats argued the opposite would take place.

"Honestly, I think if we plan this out right, it would only increase their property value by making sure that it's a joint uniform Kirchoff Road expansion," he said.

Another key site is across the street -- the city's former Fire Station 15 at 3111 Meadow Drive. Officials revealed in May a plan to convert the old firehouse into a food hall fell through, and they decided to pursue the Kirchoff Road corridor study before soliciting offers again.