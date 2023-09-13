The Patten House Restaurant and Bar in Geneva closing after 10 years

A decade after opening in one of Geneva's oldest homes, the Patten House Restaurant and Bar is closing.

"After 10 years of proudly serving our community, the time has come to close this wonderful chapter of our lives," the business posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. "Thank you all for your unwavering support and patronage. We have celebrated so many special moments together, you are forever in our hearts. Reviving this beautiful, historic property and sharing our home with all of you has been a great honor and privilege."

Calls to the restaurant during business hours Wednesday went unanswered. A paper sign that read "closed" was posted on the door.

Nancy Luyten and her family converted the 1857 home at 124 S. Second St. in 2013. The restaurant was named after George Patten, a lumberyard operator in Geneva in the 1850s who had lived there with his family.

The restaurant featured a unique menu of Cajun- and Creole-influenced fare.

People responded to the Facebook post with comments and reactions of support and disappointment. One commenter asked why the restaurant was closing. Annette Luyten replied, "Time to take a breath, catch a sunset and spend some time with family."