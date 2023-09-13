Paddock expands reach in downstate Illinois

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Paddock Publications, parent company of the Daily Herald and the Southern Illinois Local Media Group, has purchased five weekly community newspapers is southern Illinois: The Gazette-Democrat and Monday's Pub in Anna; the Franklin County Gazette and the McLeansboro Gazette, based in Benton; and the Vienna Times, based in Vienna.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

The principal owner of these newspapers was Reppert Publications and Jerry Reppert. Minority owners included Lonnie Hinton in Vienna and Jeff Egbert in Benton.

The Southern Illinois Local Media Group division was created in 2016 when Paddock Publications purchased the southern Illinois newspaper assets of GateHouse Media. The community newspaper division, led by General Manager Stefanie Anderson, has grown steadily since 2016, making several more acquisitions along the way, most of which were family-owned weekly community newspapers.

With the addition of these weekly newspapers, the company publishes 22 weekly newspapers and shoppers in central and southern Illinois.

"The addition of these newspapers broadens the company's reach in the region and is in keeping with the company's growth strategy of select acquisitions," said Doug Ray, publisher, CEO and board chairman of Paddock Publications.