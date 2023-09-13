CompTIA forms emergency response team

DOWNERS GROVE -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce, said Wednesday it has formed an emergency response team to companies experiencing a cybersecurity incident or service disruption.

The new emergency response team is a group of dedicated CompTIA members who have either experienced a security incident or can provide guidance to solution providers that have been victimized, the organization said.

As a volunteer-led program, this service is available at no cost to businesses. Businesses in need of assistance can call (630) 678-8400 to be connected to a professional.

"We are here to help businesses successfully navigate the critical steps they need to take during a security emergency," said Robert Cioffi, chair of the team and chief technology officer and co-founder of Progressive Computing. "Our team comes together to identify program requirements, legal protections and operational workflows that are vital to an organization's operations."

CompTIA is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body.