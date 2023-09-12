Nominations open for McHenry business awards

MCHENRY -- Since its inception in 2008, the Business Champion Awards have been McHenry County Economic Development Corp.'s way of recognizing and celebrating companies that have made a significant and lasting impact on McHenry County's economy. MCEDC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Business Champion Awards.

The Business Champion Awards are designed to honor organizations that not only demonstrate exceptional business acumen but also take a visionary approach to growth and community development. This year, MCEDC is extending eligibility to include previous award winners, recognizing ongoing excellence in the business community. This will not include winners of last year's awards: Vo-Tech Inc. of Crystal Lake, Duraflex Inc. of Cary, Technipaq Inc. of Crystal Lake and Mercyhealth Hospital of Crystal Lake.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 22. For more details, visit www.mchenrycountyedc.com.