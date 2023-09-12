Cintas locations certified as OSHA Star sites

OAK BROOK -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration honored two Cintas Corp. division locations, in Elk Grove Village and Woodridge, as VPP Star certified.

Companies that have earned a VPP Star designation have achieved injury and illness rates at or below the national average of their respective industries and have established strong workplace hazard control programs.

Cintas helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes by providing products and services that help keep facilities clean and safe. Its offerings include uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eyewash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, alarm service and more.

"Achieving OSHA VPP Star is a tremendous accomplishment for our Chicago market and is the culmination of continuous hard work, and dedication from every employee-partner at the locations," said Ryan Gard, Cintas First Aid & Safety regional business director.