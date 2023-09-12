Burger Baron closing Arlington Heights restaurant Friday

Burger Baron restaurant, which has operated at International Plaza on Golf Road in Arlington Heights for a dozen years, will close Friday.

The closure was anticipated, amid the shuttering of several other businesses in the blighted shopping center and plans for its redevelopment. Burger Baron's owners wrote in a Facebook post that the plaza's landlord has applied for demolition permits.

The owners, whose original Burger Baron remains in operation at 1381 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago, say they're looking to keep a second location somewhere in the Arlington Heights area.

"We want to thank every single one of you for your continued support over the last 12 years. We had so much fun serving you. We have made friendships that we will hope to continue moving forward," they wrote.

Redevelopment at the 17-acre site has stalled through two decades of lawsuits, economic recession, failed projects and other starts and stops.

But village officials in recent months have been working with UrbanStreet Group, which has proposed construction of six, four-story apartment buildings totaling 265 units to be rented at market rates, and a separate building of 37 age-restricted units of affordable senior housing.

The plan also calls for commercial outlots along Golf Road.